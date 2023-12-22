Owners of Mountain Valley Pipeline extension given more time to build

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - We’re following new developments in the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulation Commission has approved a request by the owners of the proposed 75-mile Southgate extension to have more time to build.

According to the previous certificate, the project was supposed to be built and in service six months ago. But legal challenges and permitting problems in Virginia and North Carolina stalled construction.

The F-E-R-C says the owners now have another two and a half years to complete the project.

The estimated cost of the pipeline is now $7.2 billion, nearly double its first projection of $3.7 billion.

Click here for other stories about the pipeline.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a...
UPDATE: Search warrant obtained in Mercer County pedestrian hit and run
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor
Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
Timothy R. Underwood
Woman dead, man charged in Raleigh County crash

Latest News

Two more candidates seeking First Congressional District seat
Bailey was convicted of the rape of a minor in 2010.
Suspect shot by U.S. Marshal failed to register as a violent sex offender three times, court documents reveal
Court Generic
Fayette County man and business sentenced for Clean Water Act violations
Jackie Mincy, new director of Women’s Services at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.
PCH names new Director of Women's Services
File photo: Trump clapping
Lawsuit to remove Trump from West Virginia ballots dismissed