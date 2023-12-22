Mild and dry again today, but things will get unsettled on Christmas

Starting out his morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A little heavier cloud cover this morning, though we will start to see a little bit more sun this afternoon. High temperatures will once again be warm, sitting in the mid to low 50s. As we head into the overnight hours, we’ll see more clouds rolling in, keeping us warmer in the mid to upper 30s / low 40s.

This afternoon is going to be pretty nice for any last minute shopping. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the weekend, we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds. We’re mild all the way, but on Sunday we’ll begin to see a few stray showers popping up. This is all ahead of a frontal system that will be bringing us some rain on Christmas.

Rain will begin Sunday into Monday (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’re going to be mild again on Christmas with highs in the low 50s. If you’re looking to for a white Christmas, it’ll be hard to find in not just our area, but all over the country. As a large frontal system pushes through the central United States, we’ll be seeing some rain well off to our west, and north. If you’re heading out of state for the holiday, it’s going to be a bit of a wet drive. Here locally though we’re looking pretty dry.

Christmas day is looking to be rainy. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Right now, rain looks to begin in our area around 1 PM on Christmas. This will continue on throughout the rest of the week as temperatures begin to fall, so the commute home from the holidays will likely be a little wet. Things will trend colder at the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.