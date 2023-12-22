Fayette County Sheriff's Department seeking public help in Scarbro burglary case

SCARBRO, W.Va. (WVVA) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are seeking public assistance following a burglary in the Scarbro area.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a burglary complain on December 21 in the Scarbro area.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that a residence, three separate garages, and three gun safes within the residence had been broken into. Taken were thousands of dollars in property including a 1981 red Corvette.

FCSD asks that if you see or have seen the vehicle that you contact then at 304-574-3590 or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

