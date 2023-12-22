Fayette County man and business sentenced for Clean Water Act violations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Michale Graves, 68, of Charlton Heights, was sentenced on Thursday for violating the Clean Warer Act.

Graves was sentenced to one year of incarceration, to be served on home confinement as part of a five-year term of federal probation and fined $10,000. West Virginia Environmental Services (WVES), a company wholly owned by Graves, was fined $500,000 and placed on corporate probation for three years.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Graves and WVES owned and managed an industrial waste landfill in Fayette County, West Virginia. Graves and WVES were paid over $9.8 million from 2006 to 2020 to accept industrial waste and treat the resulting leachate. This contaminated liquid that passes through a landfill includes toxic materials and must be properly treated prior to discharge into a stream or tributary. As no new waste was accepted at the Fayette County landfill after 2008, the sole remaining task of Graves and WVES was to collect and treat the leachate.

Graves and WVES failed to maintain the landfill’s leachate collection for several years beginning in at least 2016. This failure by Graves and WVES caused the discharge of leachate that contained toxic water pollutants into Jarrett Branch, a tributary that flows into the Kanawha River near Alloy, West Virginia. The toxic pollutants included arsenic, hexavalent chromium, and selenium.

WVDEP inspectors documented the discharges into Jarrett Branch, resulting in numerous notices of violations issued to Graves and WVES. The Clean Water Act National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for the landfill has since lapsed and has not been renewed.

“Mr. Graves and WVES continuously and repeatedly allowed discharges of untreated toxic industrial pollutants into the nation’s waters, despite having been paid millions of dollars to properly maintain the landfill,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “The defendants abused the public trust that accompanied the issuance of the discharge permit. This outcome, which includes the maximum possible fine against WVES, reflects the egregious nature and circumstances of the offenses and is necessary to promote respect for the law and to deter similar criminal conduct.”

Graves and WVES each pled guilty in February 2022 to one felony violation of the Clean Water Act.

