7-year-old boy released from hospital just in time for Christmas months after bicycle crash

Ashton, a 7-year-old Michigan boy, is coming home from the hospital after colliding with a bus in October. (Source: WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan boy is returning home just in time for the holidays months after being seriously injured in a crash.

WILX reports that 7-year-old Ashton was riding his bike when he went into the roadway and collided with a school bus in October.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries that included a broken shoulder blade, femur, pelvis, hip and rib.

Ashton had to go through four surgeries in the first few days at the hospital and had to have his spleen and appendix removed.

His road to recovery is still lengthy, but his family is rallying around him during the holiday season and happy to have him home.

“It was terrible, it was tragic, but he’s still here. So, let’s take advantage of what we do have,” his mother, Kayla Briseno, said. “This guy is the one that pulls us all together. It’s for him. That’s all that matters.”

Ashton will have to return to the hospital in January 2024 but will be enjoying the holidays with his family.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a...
Sheriff’s Office asking for help in hit-and-run investigation
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Winter weather isn't stopping golfers in the Two Virginias
Winter workout: Save your golf swing with a simulator
Winter workout: Save your golf swing with a simulator
FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel...
Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe
FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for...
Texas begins flying migrants from southern border to Chicago. The 1st plane carried over 120 people