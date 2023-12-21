We’ll finish out the work week on a dry and mild note

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we’ll see gradually increasing clouds, but we should stay dry. Low temps tonight will fall into the 30s for most.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will bring passing clouds, but we should stay tranquil otherwise; we’ll see dry weather with highs returning to the upper 40s-mid 50s for most. Friday night, we’ll drop into the 30s and we’ll be partly cloudy.

RAIN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

While cloud cover will continue to build in through this weekend, the chance of rain looks to stay low. Only a stray shower or two is expected on Saturday and Sunday...we’ll otherwise be warmer than average still with highs pushing into the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s at night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A frontal system will be moving into the area on Christmas Day- so showers are looking more likely by Monday afternoon and evening.

Temps look to gradually cool down the closer we get to New Year’s!

