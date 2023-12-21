Sheriff’s Office asking for help in hit-and-run investigation

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run in Princeton early Sunday morning.

Capt. J.J. Ruble said the incident was called in at 8:30 a.m. when a passerby spotted a man in high weeds off Courthouse Road near the area where “Cheers” once stood.

The victim, Timothy Sloan, of Princeton, appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, Ruble said, adding that Sloan was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and then transported to a hospital in Roanoke, where he continues to be treated for injuries.

“We have continued to follow leads,” Ruble said, and now the Sheriff’s Office is asking help from anyone who was driving in that area early Sunday morning or anyone who may have video.

Ruble said there apparently were no eyewitnesses and they have not yet been able to speak with the victim about what happened.

“That is where we stand now,” he said. “We are following up on any evidence but we have no solid leads yet. If anybody in the community has information please call the Sheriff’s Office.

That number is 304-487-8364.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.