Sheriff’s Office asking for help in hit-and-run investigation

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a...
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run in Princeton early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run in Princeton early Sunday morning.

Capt. J.J. Ruble said the incident was called in at 8:30 a.m. when a passerby spotted a man in high weeds off Courthouse Road near the area where “Cheers” once stood.

The victim, Timothy Sloan, of Princeton, appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, Ruble said, adding that Sloan was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and then transported to a hospital in Roanoke, where he continues to be treated for injuries.

“We have continued to follow leads,” Ruble said, and now the Sheriff’s Office is asking help from anyone who was driving in that area early Sunday morning or anyone who may have video.

Ruble said there apparently were no eyewitnesses and they have not yet been able to speak with the victim about what happened.

“That is where we stand now,” he said. “We are following up on any evidence but we have no solid leads yet. If anybody in the community has information please call the Sheriff’s Office.

That number is 304-487-8364.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Elbert Goins
Former Fayette County pastor charged in child sex crime

Latest News

Experts give traffic predictions for those traveling during the Christmas weekend
Experts give traffic predictions for those traveling during the Christmas weekend
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
The American Red Cross held a blood drive Wednesday at the Hotel Morgan
American Red Cross helps fight Sickle Cell in West Virginia
The attorney General’s Office and the zoo’s defense team clashed in court for the first time.
Investigators reveal Natural Bridge Zoo animals’ conditions in District Court hearing