Salvation Army in Princeton distributes toys.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -One organization is getting in on the action...by handing out Christmas gifts to local kids.

In Princeton...The Salvation Army spent Wednesday passing out gifts they’d previously collected throughout the year.

Volunteers have been busy for months with tons of organizational duties in the lead-up to November when kettles appear at stores.

This year...The Salvation Army was able to fulfill the Christmas wishes of over three hundred kids and we are told that if it were not for the generosity of our community in Mercer County it could not have been possible. Seargent White says that the community never lets them down.

“I love that anyone in the community can be a part of this effort, for instance, we had one lady that wanted to help but she did not have a lot of money so she just said I brought a Barbie doll over so you can put it in one of the children’s gifts. That is a beautiful sentiment. This community never lets us down.”

White adds that they never have problems with donations but what to keep events like this happening is volunteers. If you would like to be a bell ringer or just volunteer with the Salvation Army. Including with them as a newly proposed site as a warming center, reach out to the Princeton location...

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.