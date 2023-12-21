Local VSP dispatch supervisor named Telecommunicator of the Year

Dispatcher Supervisor W.L. Richardson with Wytheville Division Lt. Derek Reece.
Dispatcher Supervisor W.L. Richardson with Wytheville Division Lt. Derek Reece.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - A local dispatch supervisor with the Virginia State Police was named the Department’s 2022 Telecommunicator of the Year on Tuesday. The award is presented to a State Police dispatch employee who demonstrates exceptional commitment to their job as a telecommunicator and distinguishes themselves through their dedication to public safety.

Dispatcher Supervisor Whitney L. Richardson was announced as the winner by Colonel Gary T. Settle during the Virginia State Police Superintendent’s Award Ceremony.

Richardson works at the Wytheville Division Communications Center which covers 15 counties in the southwestern Virginia region.

“Dispatchers play a crucial role in our response, and Dispatcher Supervisor Richardson has made sure we continue to have people to provide that invaluable connection between the public and state police,” said Settle.  “I am proud to award Whitney as our 2022 Telecommunicator of the Year and appreciate all she has and continues to do for state police and the Commonwealth.”

Richardson developed a training curriculum to assist in the development of new dispatchers and increase retention along with developing a training plan allowing new dispatchers exposure to the job without overwhelming them.

This program has increased retention.

Richardson accomplished this while also serving as a supervisor and continuing to take calls for service, dispatching calls, requesting law enforcement and other emergency personnel, and assisting in notifying area supervision.

Richardson has been a dispatcher for 16 years, the last six as a supervisor.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Items donated to the Bluefield Union Mission
Bluefield business donates items to Bluefield Union Mission
Salvation Army in Princeton distributes toys.
Salvation Army in Princeton distributes toys.
Salvation Army in Princeton distributes toys.
Salvation Army in Princeton distributes toys.
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia