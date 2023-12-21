Kentucky deputy’s cruiser damaged by booby trap, sheriff says

Christian Paulk, 56
Christian Paulk, 56(Pulaski Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a Kentucky deputy’s patrol vehicle was damaged by a “booby trap device.”

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, on December 12, a deputy went to 56-year-old Christian Paulk’s home to serve an emergency protective order.

When the deputy pulled into Paulk’s driveway, the sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle drove over hidden wooden planks with nails sticking out, damaging the front tires and causing the vehicle to become incapacitated.

A warrant was subsequently issued for Paulk’s arrest on charges of criminal mischief and possession of destructive device or booby trap device. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Paulk is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

