High pressure keeps us warm into the end of the week

Temps today will be in the 50s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Through this afternoon we’re going to see warm temperatures once again thanks to high pressure. Highs will be topping off in the low 50s, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will be keeping us dry as we head into the end of the week. Temperatures tonight will be on the mild side as we see some clouds moving in, keeping us warm with temperatures slightly above freezing.

Highs will be in the 50s this week.
Into tomorrow we’re going to continue to see warmth with above average temperatures in the 50s. More clouds move in tomorrow, and we’ll have a small chance for some short-lived drizzle. Otherwise we’ll be nice and dry.

High pressure will keep us dry to the end of the week.
Into the weekend we’re going to see rain off to our north in Ohio, but high pressure continues to keep us dry. If you’re heading out of state for travel, expect some rain, but otherwise nice conditions. Right now, Christmas looks to be wet with rain at the start of the week.

WVVA Weather