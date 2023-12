BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-men hosted the Grayson County Blue Devils Wednesday.

The G-men got out to a slow start, down 8-0 in the first quarter. Afterwards, the G-men would outscore to the Blue Devils 67-21 as the G-men dominate to a 67-29 win at home.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.