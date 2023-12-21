Five sports move to a four class system in WVSSAC

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVSSAC Board of Directors on Wednesday announced that five sports within WVSSAC will move to a four class system starting next school year.

Football, baseball, volleyball, cheerleading, and softball will all be four classes for next year. Basketball (girls and boys) will stay a four class system. Here are where all schools in the viewing area will be placed:

Class AAAA:

Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill

Class AAA:

Greenbrier East, Princeton, Independence, Shady Spring, Pikeview

Class AA:

Bluefield, Liberty (Raleigh), Westside, James Monroe, Summers County, Midland Trail, Wyoming East

Class A:

Greenbrier West, River View, Montcalm, Mount View, Greater Beckley Christian, Meadow Bridge

The Board of Directors used economy, enrollment, and location to base their formula off of re-classifying schools in the state of West Virginia

