Five sports move to a four class system in WVSSAC
Football, volleyball, cheer, softball and baseball will all move to a four class system next year
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVSSAC Board of Directors on Wednesday announced that five sports within WVSSAC will move to a four class system starting next school year.
Football, baseball, volleyball, cheerleading, and softball will all be four classes for next year. Basketball (girls and boys) will stay a four class system. Here are where all schools in the viewing area will be placed:
Class AAAA:
Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill
Class AAA:
Greenbrier East, Princeton, Independence, Shady Spring, Pikeview
Class AA:
Bluefield, Liberty (Raleigh), Westside, James Monroe, Summers County, Midland Trail, Wyoming East
Class A:
Greenbrier West, River View, Montcalm, Mount View, Greater Beckley Christian, Meadow Bridge
The Board of Directors used economy, enrollment, and location to base their formula off of re-classifying schools in the state of West Virginia
