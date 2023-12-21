Experts give traffic predictions for those traveling during the Christmas weekend

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Are you planning on hitting the road during the Christmas weekend? Experts say you won’t be alone. We spoke to AAA and the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the agency responsible for the Turnpike, and they report their traffic will be on the busier side in the days leading up to Christmas. The West Virginia Turnpike say they are expecting traffic that is equal to or greater than last year’s traffic.

“...Last year we were right below 1.3 million. If you recall, there was some... rain and icy conditions in 2022. I think the forecast is pretty much calling for... There are some rainy days ahead, but above average temperatures, so we do expect that that could affect travel... Probably positive for the Turnpike in terms of more transactions will come through,” says Jeff miller, executive director for the Turnpike.

West Virginia Turnpike leaders believes the Friday before Christmas will be the busiest day for traveling the roads, with 140,000 toll transactions expected. However, AAA is saying Saturday will be the busiest day. They are expecting 582,000 West Virginians will be traveling for Christmas, with 90% by car. They also say this will be the second largest travel numbers since AAA began forecasting holiday traffic in 2000, with this year only being beaten out by 2019. However, both AAA and the Turnpike agree the extra traffic on the roads requires extra caution while driving.

“The busy holiday times are always when you’re going to have more people on the road, so you can increase the incidents of crashes. As far as breakdowns, the same things: we got more people on the road then we have a higher incidence of, you know, just the possibility that there’s going to be more people being stranded,” says Lori Hawkins, the public affairs manager for AAA Bluegrass.

Hawkins says to avoid distractions while driving. These distractions can come in the form of your cell phone, the passengers with you, and even the traffic on the road – which can cause people to drive more aggressively. She also says to remember those who continue to work during the holidays such as first responders who will also need to share the road with the travelers.

Hawkins believes the increase in traffic may have something to do with the decrease in gas prices which have fallen below three dollars a gallon. Miller says they expect the heavy traffic to continue even after Christmas is over thanks to the Mountaineer game on the 27th. He says they expect 1.33 million transactions on the Turnpike from tomorrow through Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

