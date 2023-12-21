Bluefield business donates items to Bluefield Union Mission

Items donated to the Bluefield Union Mission
Items donated to the Bluefield Union Mission(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield business is giving back to the community by donating coats, blankets and toys to the Bluefield Union Mission. Workers from Alorica/Intuit in downtown Bluefield started a friendly competition among employees to see who could bring in the most items to donate.

As a result the employees were able to gather around 20 bags full of much needed item for the union mission.

“We organized that by age range and gender. You could pick, do you want to shop for a pre-teen girl or boy. Do you want to shop for a teenage boy or girl. We even included senior adults in that as well. They get forgotten about too around this time of year,” said director for the Bluefield Alorica/ Intuit site, Amber Novak.

Craig Hammond, the union mission’s director says the items arrived just in time for Christmas. He adds they will be distributed Saturday and on Christmas during the union mission’s annual dinner.

