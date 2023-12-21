Beckley PD promotes nine officers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, several promotions were handed out at the Beckley Police Department.

Nine officers within the department received new titles at a ceremony held at the Beckley PD headquarters on Neville Street. Nicole Pinardo and John Sweester were promoted from Patrolman First Class to the rank of Corporal; Clark McCormick, David Snuffer and Justin Hudnall were promoted from Corporal to Sergeant; and Jamie Blume, Morgan Bragg, Seneca Webb and William Pannell were all promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant.

Leaders in the department tell WVVA that it is always refreshing to watch dedicated officers move within the ranks.

“I think it’s very rewarding to the officers move up and get a little extra money, plus get the title and the responsibility that comes with that...” shared Deputy Chief David Allard.

Allard says that promotions are based on longevity of employment along with the results of a civil service test that can be administered every two years, and adds that the department looks to promote team players who present good communication skills and can lead by example.

He believes that the Beckley Police Department is in a prime position to be competitive with surrounding agencies in terms of salary and provide quality service to the citizens of Beckley.

