Angela Walters swears-in as 12th circuit family court judge for Mercer and McDowell Co.

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -The twelfth circuit welcomed a new family court judge on Wednesday. Angela Alexander Walters held her swearing-in ceremony, officially becoming the new twelfth circuit family court judge. The ceremony was attended by many of her family and friends, some of whom traveled from out of state to be there. Walter’s three sons were included in the ceremony to “robe” their mother in her judge’s robes for the very first time. She says her experience in law has equipped her to help the youth of the counties she will now judge.

“So, for the last 21 years, I’ve been an Assistant Attorney General. I was a prosecutor before that and a public defender before that, and I’ve delt a lot with children and families. So, in family court, I will be able to help children and families in all types of different cases that come before them. So, my goal is to make our children and families in Mercer and McDowell counties much better,” says Walters.

Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope and Deputy Attorney General Steven Compton were both a part of the ceremony as well to welcome the new family court judge.

