Angela Walters swears-in as 12th circuit family court judge for Mercer and McDowell Co.

Her sons joined in the ceremony to help welcome their mother to her new role.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -The twelfth circuit welcomed a new family court judge on Wednesday. Angela Alexander Walters held her swearing-in ceremony, officially becoming the new twelfth circuit family court judge. The ceremony was attended by many of her family and friends, some of whom traveled from out of state to be there. Walter’s three sons were included in the ceremony to “robe” their mother in her judge’s robes for the very first time. She says her experience in law has equipped her to help the youth of the counties she will now judge.

“So, for the last 21 years, I’ve been an Assistant Attorney General. I was a prosecutor before that and a public defender before that, and I’ve delt a lot with children and families. So, in family court, I will be able to help children and families in all types of different cases that come before them. So, my goal is to make our children and families in Mercer and McDowell counties much better,” says Walters.

Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope and Deputy Attorney General Steven Compton were both a part of the ceremony as well to welcome the new family court judge.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old...
Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash

Latest News

Experts give traffic predictions for those traveling during the Christmas weekend
Experts give traffic predictions for those traveling during the Christmas weekend
$1.99 million opioid settlement comes to Mercer County
$1.99 million opioid settlement comes to Mercer County
WVVA News at 6
Former Fayette County pastor charged in child sex crime
Mercer County Tax Office brings Christmas cheer
Mercer County Tax office provides Christmas cheer.