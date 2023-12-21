After the death of Lucia Bremer, lawmakers push for amended gun legislation in Virginia

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer is now prompting two Henrico lawmakers to push for new gun control legislation.

In 2021, Bremer was shot nine times by a 14-year-old boy using his father’s gun.

If passed, House Bill 36 and Senate Bill 44 could mean charges for parents if their children get a hold of their gun.

Del. Rodney Willett and Senator-Elect Schuyler VanValkenburg have introduced the two identical bills.

“We know that there’s a way to prevent these tragedies, and I think it’s on us as legislators, but also us as the commonwealth of Virginia to do what we can to solve this problem,” Senator-Elect Schuyler VanValkenburg said.

The bills would toughen the penalty for parents or adults who don’t secure their firearms when their child or another minor uses the weapon to commit a crime.

“The adult that allowed the child to get a gun that ultimately tragically took Lucia’s life,” VanValkenburg said. “There was nothing that the prosecutors could do to charge that adult with a crime.”

If a minor uses their firearm to commit a crime, hurt themselves or others, or bring the gun to school, their parent or guardian could face a class one misdemeanor and up to a year in jail.

Lucia’s parents released a statement supporting the bills.

“Our 13-year-old daughter Lucia was shot nine times while walking home after playing with friends at school. Dads in our neighborhood tried to save her life, but she died on the floor of a garage as Meredith stroked her hair and whispered into her ear. Lucia is dead, in part, because a gun owner chose to leave his semi-automatic handgun easily accessible to his troubled teenager, who he knew to be a danger to others. Our family and our community were shocked to learn that under Virginia law, this gun owner could not be held accountable in any way. Since our daughter’s murder, we have come to learn that minors in Virginia—and around our country, for that matter—are gaining access to firearms belonging to their parents and guardians with alarming frequency. These minors need to be held accountable for their crimes, but the gun owners also need to face consequences when they choose not to manage their firearms in a responsible way. Gun owners across our Commonwealth need to re-evaluate the manner in which their firearms are stored; they need to ensure that minors cannot access their weapons; and they need to know that failure to be a responsible gun owner will result in criminal penalties.”

However, 2nd amendment advocates like Philip Van Cleave oppose it.

“We’ve analyzed the bill, and there are some problems with it,” said Philip Van Cleave, President of the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

He says the legislation is too vague and wrongly blames parents for the actions of their teenage children.

“Let’s say you have a 17-year-old son, and he steals the keys to your car or breaks into a neighbor’s car and goes for a joyride,” he said. “They don’t come and throw you in jail!”

Democrats tried putting this bill through the House of Delegates last year but didn’t get through the Republican majority legislature.

Now that Democrats have control of the House, VanValkenburg says they’re optimistic it will pass.

