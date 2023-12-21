$1.99 million opioid settlement comes to Mercer County

The check was presented by the Chafin Law Firm who were instrumental in getting the money.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Mercer county is seeing million of dollars in opioid settlement funding, with hopes of creating an opportunity to heal the next generation from the negative impact of opioids.

Presented by the “Chafin Law Firm” on Wednesday, county leaders received a check totaling more than one-point-nine million dollars in opioid settlement funds won by the state. County leaders had recognized the negative impact that opioids had on the area, and began pursuing legal action after meeting with the Chafin Law Firm. As a West Virginia native, Harry Truman Chafin from the firm says this lawsuit is all about holding those who brought opioids to West Virginia responsible for the death and destruction that came with it. He hopes the county will be able to use this settlement as an opportunity to heal the next generation from the negative impact of opioids.

“The long-term goal hopefully is to... the generation I call ‘the lost generation’ the children and the grand children that don’t have a home, that don’t have parents, that don’t have a mother or father because of drug addiction and overdose, that we can help those people, that we can do for the next generation...” says Chafin.

And this won’t be the only settlement funding coming into the area. Chafin believes this will be the first of many checks coming to Mercer County and other counties in West Virginia as well.

