Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child

HARRISON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman from Harrison County was charged with Child Abuse Creating Risk of Injury after she allegedly attempted to sell methamphetamine for money to feed her child.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Nutter Fort Police Officer Hetherington performed a routine traffic stop on a woman who he found to be speeding with this Department-Issued Radar.

Hetherington also observed the vehicle having no working brake lights and expired registration, and observed that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. There was also a child in the back seat of the car.

When he pulled over the driver, she identified herself as Natasha Steiding, and told the officer that her license was suspended, that she had drug paraphernalia in the center console of her car, and that she had methamphetamine in her purse.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer then placed her and the child in the rear of his patrol car and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Police say he found multiple used drug paraphernalia devices in the center console and on the floor near where the child was sitting. He also found a brown bag with a used methamphetamine pipe inside of it, baggies of methamphetamine and marijuana, and used hypodermic needles.

Officials say the officer observed the purse with illegal narcotics touching the child’s leg, and multiple broken paraphernalia devices near where the child was sitting.

Child Protective Services was notified.

When Officer Hetherington began reading Steiding her Miranda Rights, she said that she had messages on her phone that would prove that she intended to sell the methamphetamine, and it was not for her to use.

She consented to a search of her phone, and police did find messages between her and another person negotiating the sale of methamphetamine for $40.

Steiding said she had sold methamphetamine to this person before approximately 10 times.

The messages corroborate her story that the methamphetamine was for sale and not for personal use, police say.

Police say Steiding was adamant that she was planning to sell the methamphetamine so she could take her child to McDonald’s, and that after the interview, she began to “cry and yell she was going to sell the methamphetamine and not use it”.

She is being held at NCRJ.

