Winner announced in Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is now $10,000 richer after winning the Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes.

Elizabeth Epling, Marketing Manager at Tudor’s Biscuit World, announced Thomas Smith of Charleston, West Virginia, as this year’s sweepstakes winner.

WSAZ’s Andrew Colegrove later spoke live with the big winner at the Tudor’s in Nitro.

A winner was announced Wednesday in the Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes. (WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

Tudor’s say thousands of people entered the contest.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.