Winner announced in Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes

WSAZ's Andrew Colegrove spoke Wednesday with the big winner of the Tudor's Golden Ticket.
By Alex Jackson and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is now $10,000 richer after winning the Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes.

Elizabeth Epling, Marketing Manager at Tudor’s Biscuit World, announced Thomas Smith of Charleston, West Virginia, as this year’s sweepstakes winner.

WSAZ’s Andrew Colegrove later spoke live with the big winner at the Tudor’s in Nitro.

A winner was announced Wednesday in the Tudor's Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes.
A winner was announced Wednesday in the Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

Tudor’s say thousands of people entered the contest.

