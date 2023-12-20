Warmth returns to our area this afternoon with sunny skies

Today high pressure returns to the Two Virginias. This will bring us an abundance of sunshine. We’ll start out with a few clouds this morning and temperatures in the 20s and teens. This will mean there could be some black ice on the roadways, so please use caution once again. By around 9:30 AM most of us should be getting above freezing, with highs this afternoon sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s. Our normal high right now is 42 degrees. Some clouds will begin moving in overnight giving us partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 30s.

Sunny conditions are on tap for today. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’ve got more of the same on tap with a few more clouds. High temperatures will be even warmer sitting in the mid to low 50s. This is all thanks to high pressure which will be sticking with us as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures will be warm heading into the Holidays (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we look ahead to Christmas, we’re watching a system that will bring us some rain. Timing is still a little iffy on when it will affect us, but right now it looks to be Christmas night. Leading up to Christmas we look to remain partly to mostly sunny, which will be great for our holiday travel. If you’re heading out of town things look to be a little rainy in the northern parts of West Virginia and into Ohio. If you’re heading south it could end up a little rainy too.

