Volunteers needed for Mercer County warming station

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders in Mercer County are asking for the public’s help to open a warming station in the county. Emergency management director Keith Gunnoe says one can be set up at The Salvation Army in Princeton but they need more people to volunteer and man the station.

Anyone interested in helping out can stop by the Memorial Building in Princeton to pick up a volunteer application.

“Many people ask me all the time why don’t you open a warming station? Well we can’t just open it and leave. We need people to man it, we need people to continue to be a part of it. I don’t have funding for that either. The more volunteers that we get that are willing to be a part of the solution. I think we can really attack this and find a long term solution,” said Corps Administrator for The Salvation Army of Mercer County, Sgt. Melissa White.

Those interested must fill out an application and pass a background check in order to volunteer. Volunteers will be trained in first aid and CPR.

You can contact the office of emergency management for more information on volunteering by phone: 304-487-8448.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.