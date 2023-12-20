Volunteers needed for Mercer County warming station

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders in Mercer County are asking for the public’s help to open a warming station in the county. Emergency management director Keith Gunnoe says one can be set up at The Salvation Army in Princeton but they need more people to volunteer and man the station.

Anyone interested in helping out can stop by the Memorial Building in Princeton to pick up a volunteer application.

“Many people ask me all the time why don’t you open a warming station? Well we can’t just open it and leave. We need people to man it, we need people to continue to be a part of it. I don’t have funding for that either. The more volunteers that we get that are willing to be a part of the solution. I think we can really attack this and find a long term solution,” said Corps Administrator for The Salvation Army of Mercer County, Sgt. Melissa White.

Those interested must fill out an application and pass a background check in order to volunteer. Volunteers will be trained in first aid and CPR.

You can contact the office of emergency management for more information on volunteering by phone: 304-487-8448.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old...
Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash
Christopher Eric Back, 48, of Williamson, West Virginia, faces an attempted murder charge in...
Man arrested in southern W.Va. in connection with attempted murder

Latest News

Possible vape store ordinance for Mercer County
County leaders discuss possible vape shop ordinance
Volunteers needed for warming station
Volunteers wanted to help with Mercer County warming station
(FILE)
Virginia senators weigh in on Colorado’s Supreme Court ruling
FCSO Giving Tree
Fayette County Sheriff says Giving Tree receives “overwhelming response”