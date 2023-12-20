Tazewell County holds swearing-in ceremony for elected and reelected officials

Officials and those who work for them swore an oath during the ceremony to uphold the law.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -On Tuesday, the Tazewell County government held a swearing-in ceremony to welcome or welcome back their newly elected or reelected officials for the next term.

Close to a dozen elected officials and those who work for them swore an oath to uphold the law and then signed a document that allows them to begin their next term beginning January first of next year. Among those swearing in this year is Sheriff Brian Hieatt and the deputies and 911 operators who work for him. This will be his fourth time serving his four-year term as sheriff of Tazewell County, something that hasn’t been done by a Tazewell County sheriff in more than forty years. He says the swearing-in ceremony held here is more than just a requirement for holding an elected position; it’s a celebration of how far they’ve come and the work that lies ahead of them.

“...It’s a ceremony to, not only do the official swearing in that has to be filed with the Circuit Court to give us our powers of the elected official, but this is also a good occasion and a joyful occasion that we’ve been elected to office or reelected to office and that we’re getting ready to go out here and continue to work for the citizens of Tazewell County on into... January of (next) year,” says Sheriff Hieatt.

Some of the officials being sworn in brought their families along with them. Sheriff Hieatt described the election as a “family event” and says he’s blessed to have his family’s support.

