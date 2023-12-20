Mother, grandmother charged after 18-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

A mother and a grandmother face child neglect charges after an 18-month-old girl overdosed on...
A mother and a grandmother face child neglect charges after an 18-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl inside a home at Fraziers Bottom.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother and a grandmother face child neglect charges after an 18-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl inside a home at Fraziers Bottom.

According to the criminal complaint from Putnam County Magistrate Court, Kimberly Dawn Chapman, 53, and her daughter, Kristina Chapman, 27, both of Fraziers Bottom, are charged with child neglect causing substantial risk of death or serious injury.

Investigators say on Dec. 14, a Putnam County EMS crews responded to the 5100 block of Poindexter Road for an 18-month-old unconscious girl.

The infant was taken to CAMC Teays Valley Hospital for treatment, and she was revived with Narcan, according to the complaint.

Investigators said they found various drugs and paraphernalia in the home, and Kimberly Dawn Chapman admitted to snorting meth earlier in the day.

The child’s mother told investigators she didn’t know how the child got ahold of fentanyl.

Both women were taken to the Western Regional Jail where their bond is $75,000 bond each.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Elbert Goins
Former Fayette County pastor charged in child sex crime

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office asking for help in hit-and-run investigation
Sheriff’s Office asking for help in hit-and-run investigation
File Photo Veggies
WVU expert says to avoid 'fad diets' this holiday season
Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
American Red Cross helps fight Sickle Cell in West Virginia
Christian Paulk, 56
Kentucky deputy’s cruiser damaged by booby trap, sheriff says