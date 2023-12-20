Mercer County Tax office provides Christmas cheer.

By Mark Hughes
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Wednesday afternoon...Mercer County Sheriff’s department tax office played Santa to some deserving folks that they serve every day.

Today was the inaugural year that the dedicated public servants in the Mercer County Sheriff’s office hosted a Christmas party for some of the people that their office serves as conservators for.

They were able to get gifts for all nineteen people that they serve.

Along with gifts that they and their kids had requested they also received all the fixings for a great Christmas dinner. The special guest was the Grinch.

Chief deputy Alan Christian told us that everyone one in the courthouse as well as people paying their taxes showed how generous the people in Mercer County can be.

“It gives us a chance to give back and lots of good donations from, people in the courthouse have donated, a few businesses here in town and even taxpayers coming in to pay these large taxes that we don’t want to pay are still giving.”

Chief Christian adds they look forward to continuing this effort every year.

