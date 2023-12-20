Mercer County Commission weighing ordinance on vape shops

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A possible ordinance banning new vape shops from opening in Mercer County is being weighed by the Mercer County Commission. The topic was discussed during a special session of the commission on Tuesday.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says there are too many of the shops in the county. He says the stores aren’t contributing to good health habits in the county and more vape devices are popping up in schools.

Puckett says the situation is a “public health crisis”. Adding that in March he heard from a teacher that a 5-year-old student in Mercer County was caught vaping in class.

Puckett says there is probably close to 20 vape shops in the county with possibly three more on the way to the Athens Road area. He says Fayette County has an ordinance in place that has created a moratorium for new vape shops in the county. He says the commission will be looking to see if they can follow suite.

Puckett says the commission will be consulting with Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran to see if the county could create such an ordinance.

“There’s certain things that counties even the state needs to do. If they really see addiction as a problem then they need to address it at the root level. That’s what this is. We deal with opioids, we deal with all these major issues. The problem starts in your base. If we can’t help regulate where those are then we’re not doing our county a just service,” said Puckett.

Puckett says the discussion is still early on but says he’s talked to leaders in Bluefield and Princeton and they would be on board with adopting the ordinance for their respective areas.

During the meeting, Bluefield City Attorney Anthony Heltzel says the ordinance is definitely something the city is looking at.

