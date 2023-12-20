Man with Down syndrome bowls perfect game in league started by his late mother

LORAIN, Ohio (WEWS) – An Ohio bowler in a league for disabled individuals has reached a goal that’s not easy, and he did it with the help of someone special in his life.

To be good at bowling, it takes practice, technique and focus. Andy Rivera has mastered all of those traits.

“They noticed how he loved it and how well he did,” Elba Perez, Rivera’s sister, remarked.

Twenty-five years ago, Rivera’s mother decided to start the bowling league for those with disabilities at Rebman Recreation in Lorain, Ohio.

“For me, they just want to be part of a community,” Perez said. “They just want to be accepted basically.”

The league still exists today.

“We have probably, I would say close to 75 individuals that bowl every week,” Rebman Recreation owner Patti Rebman said. “And then we do run tournaments where we’ll get over 100 bowlers of the special needs at all ages.”

It’s where Rivera spends every week, roll after roll and celebration after celebration, getting better and better.

“If it was up to Andy, he probably would bowl every day,” Perez said.

Earlier in December, it paid off when he showed his undeniable skills.

“I heard everybody yelling,” Rebman described. “I was in the office. I could hear them, ‘Andy! Andy!”’

He bowled something even the best can’t always pinpoint. He bowled a perfect 300 score.

Every time he replays that moment, he’s still overwhelmed with excitement and disbelief, but it’s not just because of his perfect game.

“He misses our parents, and you know mom was the one that would bring him when she was here,” Perez said.

It’s because his biggest fan, the main reason he still bowls today, was there in spirit.

“Mom’s anniversary of passing was Dec. 5 of 2020, and he did this on Dec. 9. I personally feel that she’s here.”

Every strike he makes, he’s got his mother on mind.

“Yeah, I love it. Yeah,” Rivera said.

