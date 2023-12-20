Las Vegas police identify Cincinnati woman as victim in 1979 cold case

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a 40-year-old cold case as Gwenn Marie Story, 19, of Cincinnati. Story's body was found in Las Vegas in August 1979. (Photo/LVMPD)(Photo provided)
By B.J. Bethel
Dec. 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS (WXIX) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the remains found in a 1979 cold case are from a Cincinnati woman missing for over 40 years.

Gwenn Marie Story, 19, was identified as the victim by the LVMPD homicide cold case section after DNA scientists developed leads through a genealogy search that began in September 2022.

Story’s case had been referred to as Sahara Sue Doe since her unidentified body was found in August 1979 at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

According to investigators, Story, born in February 1960, left the Cincinnati area in the summer of 1979 with two male friends. She was traveling to California in search of her biological father.

The friends returned to the Cincinnati area in August 1979 and told her family they left her in the Las Vegas area.

Story’s family said they never heard from her again after she left for California.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information on Story to call their homicide cold case section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

