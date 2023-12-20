Greenbrier East dominates Riverside to get above .500

Lady Spartans win by 40 points over the Lady Warriors on Tuesday
Greenbrier East dominates Riverside to get above .500
By Jon Surratt
Dec. 19, 2023
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hosted the Riverside Lady Warriors on Tuesday.

It was all Lady Spartans the whole way, as the team led 21-2 after a quarter and 32-15 into halftime. The Lady Spartans went onto win by 40, 72-32, and improve to 4-3 on the year. Jada Waller scored a team-high 21 points and Ava Workman scored 16.

