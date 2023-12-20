Greenbrier East dominates Riverside to get above .500
Lady Spartans win by 40 points over the Lady Warriors on Tuesday
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hosted the Riverside Lady Warriors on Tuesday.
It was all Lady Spartans the whole way, as the team led 21-2 after a quarter and 32-15 into halftime. The Lady Spartans went onto win by 40, 72-32, and improve to 4-3 on the year. Jada Waller scored a team-high 21 points and Ava Workman scored 16.
