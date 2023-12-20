Greenbrier East dominates Riverside to get above .500

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hosted the Riverside Lady Warriors on Tuesday.

It was all Lady Spartans the whole way, as the team led 21-2 after a quarter and 32-15 into halftime. The Lady Spartans went onto win by 40, 72-32, and improve to 4-3 on the year. Jada Waller scored a team-high 21 points and Ava Workman scored 16.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.