Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department swears in new Chief Deputy

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new Chief Deputy was sworn in for the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department this morning.

Bart Baker, a 21-year veteran of the GCSD and U.S. military veteran, has his oath of office administered by Greenbrier County Circuit Jennifer Dent.

Sheriff Sloan stated, " I am pleased to appoint Bart Baker as Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Department. He has years of experience and expertise, and I am confident that he will do an excellent job for the department and the citizens of Greenbrier County. I am looking forward to working closely with him during my last year in office.”

Sheriff Sloan also expressed his appreciation of Josh Martin, who served as Chief Deputy the past seven years.

“He did an exceptional job as Chief Deputy and the department made tremendous strides during his tenure. He served the department and the citizens of Greenbrier County with distinction,” said Sloan.

