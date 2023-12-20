Former Fayette County pastor charged in child sex crime

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield man and former pastor of a church in Mount Hope in Fayette County has been charged in connection with an incident involving the suspect allegedly offering money for sex with a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, filed in Raleigh County, Elbert Eugene Goins, 41, is charged with patronizing a victim of sexual servitude.

The complaint, filed by West Virginia Senior Trooper R.L. Jones, said that on Dec. 8, a suspect, later identified as Elbert Eugene Goins, traveled to Beckley to meet a guardian of the purported minor “with the intent to have sexual relations with said minor.”

“During the conversations (related to setting up the meeting), Goins discussed meeting with the child’s purported guardian and the purported minor child with the intent to pay for sexual services with the minor,” the complaint said.

However, law enforcement was on the scene of the meeting and spotted a man in a vehicle matching Goins’ description, and that led to his arrest.

“While at the detachment (West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment), Goins agreed to an interview and advised he was communicating with an adult in reference to having sexual relations with the adult’s minor child,” the criminal complaint said. “In the interview, Goins alluded that upon meeting he was hoping to have sexual relations with the adult, however, he knew what could have been assumed from the conversation.”

Goins was incarcerated in Southern Regional Jail but has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

A conviction on the felony charge involving a minor can include a prison term for not less than three years nor more than 15 years and a fine of not more than $300,000.

The board of Mount Hope Christian Church released a statement regarding the incident, saying they were “shocked to learn of the arrest of our minister, Elbert ‘Buddy’ Goins.”

“The incident that resulted in the arrest of Goins did not occur in our church building or on any church premises. Furthermore, the FBI has informed us there is no reason to believe that any of the members of our congregation were involved in the events leading to Mr. Goins’ arrest. On Saturday, December 9th, Mr. Goins’ employment with the church was terminated. We, the Board of the Mount Hope Christian Church, are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this matter,” the board statement said.

