Fayette County Chamber of Commerce wraps presents for a cause

Fayette County Chamber of Commerce employee wraps Christmas present
Fayette County Chamber of Commerce employee wraps Christmas present(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This year, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is helping you alleviate some holiday stress while helping a good cause.

If you can’t find the time or just don’t have the patience to wrap your own Christmas presents, the chamber will do it for you. All they ask is that you bring a monetary donation to support heating upgrades at the Historic Fayette Theatre in Fayetteville.

Employees have already wrapped nearly 50 presents and say they love using this opportunity to support the local arts while meeting new faces.

“We like to be available to the community because a lot of people have never even come into our office, so it gives us a chance to meet people in the community and for them to see our office and what we have here,” shared Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Becky Sullivan. ...and, in turn, we are going to help out the Historic Fayette Theatre in Fayetteville,”

Thursday, Dec. 20, is the last day the chamber will be wrapping presents and taking donations. They ask that gifts be dropped off at their office- located at 310 W Oyler Ave in Oak Hill- between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Wrapping supplies will be provided.

