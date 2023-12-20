Family’s home burns down days before Christmas

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family in Point Pleasant is forced to start over after losing everything in a house fire just days before Christmas.

It happened Monday morning along Richmond Road. All of the family members made it out safely, but flames destroyed precious keepsakes and money that was being saved. The fire also took the life of their pet dog.

They’re staying with other family for the meantime and sifting through boxes of clothes and shoes that were donated from the community along the way.

Donivan Rainey says he’s thankful for the support and grateful his family is safe.

“We were already struggling and then that happened and we hit rock bottom there for a second, but you have to hit rock bottom before you can get to the top. Here we are now. We’re doing good, we’re doing very good. Just have to focus on getting a place,” Rainey said.

Anyone is welcome to drop off donations at the Village Pizza Inn located in Point Pleasant.

