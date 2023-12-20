Fair weather will persist into late week

TOMORROW (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern into late week, keeping our weather on the quiet side. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, but seasonable, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow will bring mainly clear skies and temps should hit the upper 40s-low 50s Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will be mainly clear and cool with lows again around freezing or just above.

CHANCE OF RAIN (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Friday and Saturday will bring increasing clouds, but the chance of rain should stay low, generally 0-20% at best.

We’ll see a frontal system approach us as we get closer to Christmas. Christmas Eve as of now is looking dry and mild, but we could see some rain move in by Christmas Afternoon/Evening.

