Fair weather will persist into late week

Temps will be above average, and we should stay dry through Friday
FAIR WEATHER INCOMING
FAIR WEATHER INCOMING(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern into late week, keeping our weather on the quiet side. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, but seasonable, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring mainly clear skies and temps should hit the upper 40s-low 50s Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will be mainly clear and cool with lows again around freezing or just above.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Friday and Saturday will bring increasing clouds, but the chance of rain should stay low, generally 0-20% at best.

We’ll see a frontal system approach us as we get closer to Christmas. Christmas Eve as of now is looking dry and mild, but we could see some rain move in by Christmas Afternoon/Evening.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old...
Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash
Christopher Eric Back, 48, of Williamson, West Virginia, faces an attempted murder charge in...
Man arrested in southern W.Va. in connection with attempted murder

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (12/20/2023)
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Sunny conditions are on tap for today.
Warmth returns to our area this afternoon with sunny skies
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast ( 12/19/2023)