DNA identifies another victim of the Green River Killer 40 years later

Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years...
Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years after she disappeared.
By KING Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (KING) - In Washington state, DNA technology has identified a victim of the Green River Killer.

Lori Anne Razpotnik was just 15 years old when she disappeared more than 40 years ago.

Her remains were discovered in 1995, along with a second set of remains, but Lori Anne could not be identified.

At the time, detectives were investigating Gary Ridgway, dubbed the Green River Killer.

Ridgway pleaded guilty this year to killing 48 women.

He is now 74 years old and serving a life sentence at the state prison in Walla Walla, Washington.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

