BSU Athletics Department donates hundreds of food items to Bluefield Union Mission

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield Union mission is stocking up on supplies to feed the hungry this Christmas. To help their efforts, the Bluefield State University Athletics Department delivered hundreds of food items: everything from mashed potatoes to applesauce. They also gave some Bluefield State University clothing and two hundred dollars. An advisor from BSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee says giving back is a vital aspect of being part of a community, and is a priority for the university and its students.

“If you’re not part of your community, your community is not part of you...” says Felicia Oakes, SAAC Advisor and Assistant Athletic Director of Success and Community Engagement at BSU, “...Overall, for me, I’m a part of this community, I have been, I was born and raised here, but also, there are students that come in from other areas, and they have things like this, and so they want to be a part.”

To gather this much food, the Athletics Department used sports as a food drive by holding a game with canned food as the admission, allowing people from the community the chance to get involved in helping others. Craig Hammond, the director of the Bluefield Union Mission, says this donation couldn’t have come at a better time. It will be the “finishing touch” of the food bank’s 92nd annual Christmas dinner. He credits the many organizations who gave food, clothes, or toys for their help in making this their best year yet.

“This has been a record year for the Bluefield Union Mission. Of course, we say that every year, but each year it gets just better and better. People from all over, houses of worship, businesses, civic clubs, fraternal orders, just individuals just give, and I’ll tell you, it’s the most generous community I’ve ever lived in. I’ve only lived in a few, but this one is tops,” says Hammond.

But there’s still more work to be done for Christmas. Hammond encourages people to consider volunteering their time, calling it a rewarding experience. They can also use more donations, especially warm clothing to keep people safe during the cold winter months.

Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd annual Christmas dinner will be held at 11:00 am on Christmas morning. This will allow the mission to give out food, clothing, and toys to the Bluefield community. If you’d like to volunteer your time, you can contact the Bluefield Union Mission.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.