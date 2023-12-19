On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - While this season is full of joy and celebration for so many, it can be hard for our senior population, who often battles loneliness during the holidays. To help combat those seasonal blues, the Raleigh County Commission on Aging has filled the month of December with Christmas activities.

Right now, members are in the midst of the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” Each day, they are asked to participate in different ways, whether it be wearing jingle bells or ugly sweaters, singing Christmas carols before lunchtime or even dressing like Santa’s elves.

“This is the time of the year, people are getting depressed,” shared the commission’s activities coordinator Jamie Wills. “So to make sure they’re not, they come here, and we just have a good time. We’re one big family.”

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging’s “Twelve Days of Christmas” will wrap up on Friday, December 22. Left on the activity list is a live Nativity program and a Christmsa party.

