“Sensitive Santa” to bring sensory-friendly Christmas to the Chuck Mathena Center

Organizers hope to provide a Christmas celebration to those with special needs and sensory issues.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -A child-focused law firm is organizing an upcoming event that hopes to bring a Christmas celebration to kids who may not be able to participate in conventional celebrations.

ChildLaw Services Inc. will be holding a “Sensitive Santa” this Wednesday at the Chuck Mathena Center. This event will let kids of all ages who may have sensory issues meet Santa Claus away from crowds in a quiet, calming environment that accommodates their needs. In addition to Father Christmas himself, there will also be coloring, crafts, and story reading, as well as sweet treats like cupcakes, cookies, and a hot chocolate bar. It has been a few years since ChildLaw Services held a Sensitive Santa, but the organizer for this event says her personal experience with special needs kids led her to bring the program back.

“I personally have two children on the autism spectrum...” says Lori Kinney, paralegal victims advocate and program director for ChildLaw Services, “...You know in the community there’s so many people, so many families like my own with children that aren’t comfortable doing the typical Christmas events. It’s a struggle. And so, that’s kind of the... the thought process, wanting to put something like this together...”

This is the first year the Chuck Mathena Center has donated its space for the Sensitive Santa, but Kinney says, based on the overwhelming number of positive responses from the community, they hope to make it an annual tradition for the location. If you would like to participate in this year’s event, Kinney says it will be held on Wednesday, December 20th from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. She encourages people to call ChildLaw Services Inc. in advance, but you can show up on the day as well.

