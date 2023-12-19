Roads are going to be slick today even with sunshine this afternoon

We’re waking up to snow all across the Two Virginias this morning. A few snowfall reports from around the area show around 2 inches in most spots. A lot of the roadways are looking dicey even with plowing. If you have to be out today, please use an abundance of caution and allow plenty of time to get to your destination. Snowfall will come to an end between 10 AM and 1 PM today. After that we’ll start to see sunshine this afternoon, but high temperatures won’t be getting very warm. Highs today will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Some of us will stay below freezing all day long. Wind chills are going to be in the teens and single digits this morning, so make sure to bundle up!

Even into this afternoon, we'll see temperatures below freezing. (maxuser | WVVA)

As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall back down into the teens. This will allow refreezing on the roads from any melting that happens today. We will be mainly clear overnight, and the winds will have died down as well.

We'll slowly but surely start to clear up as we head into the afternoon. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’ll see the warmth return with highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies. This will allow a lot more melting to occur, but the roads could still be dicey Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy for the rest of the week with temperatures trending above normal on Christmas.

