NPS announces proposed demolitions of 35 buildings in New River Gorge

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Parks Service (NPS) is inviting members of the public to attend a public meeting to discuss the proposed demolition of certain structures within the New River Gorge that the NPS describes as “deteriorating”.

The proposal is related to a larger project funded by the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund to rehabilitate historic structures, invest in park infrastructure, address deferred maintenance needs, and reduce unnecessary operational costs and maintenance burdens.

The meeting will take place on Wed., January 10, 2024, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bank of Glen Jean at 23 County Route 25/9 in Mt Hope.

At the meeting, the NPS will provide information regarding its proposal to demolish 35 deteriorating and excess structures, 21 of which are considered historic and are either listed, or eligible for listing, in the National Register of Historic Places.

The NPS proposal includes removing the hazardous structures, disposing of all associated building debris properly, and restoring the sites to a condition consistent with their natural surroundings. Impacts related to removal of these structures from the park will be assessed through the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act compliance processes.

For those unable to attend the public meeting, the public materials and additional information will also be available until January 15 on the NPS planning website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GAOAExcessStructureDemo.

The structures considered for removal through this project are:

Charles Ashley Garage

Charles Ashley Outbuilding

May Bagoski House

Harold Smith House

Wedzel Young House

Tom Kelly House

Thurmond Ice House

McGuffin Garage

Erskine Pugh Rental House

Philip A McClung/Meadows House

Sidney Allen Ward House

Thurmond Package Plant

James Humphrey Sr. House

Marilyn Brown House

Dun Glen Building

Dun Glen Ark

Dun Glen Mini Ark

Dun Glen Boat Storage Rack

James K Carper Barn

Harrah Coal House

Harrah Outbuilding #2 Remains

Harrah Outbuilding #1

Harrah Hen House

Harrah Smokehouse

Harrah House Remains

Harrah Outhouse

Prince Brothers’ General Store

Brookside Pool Chemical Treatment Building

Cochrane Farm Outbuilding #1

Cochrane Farm Outbuilding #2

James Phillips Storage Building #2

James Phillips Farm Shed

James Phillips Outbuilding #1

James Phillips House

Vallandingham House Addition

The NPS plans to complete its environmental and cultural review process for this project in mid-2024 with the goal of implementing the demolitions as early as fall 2024.

The Great American Outdoors Act is part of a concerted effort to address the extensive maintenance backlog in national parks. Supported by revenue from energy development, the fund provides the NPS with up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to make significant enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors.

