Mercer County Commission approves money to offer hotels rooms to homeless

Mercer County Commission
Mercer County Commission(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Commission approved $7,500 for The Salvation Army of Mercer County. The money will be used on hotel rooms for homeless people during brutally cold nights.

An agreement was made with the owner of the Budget Inn on Thorn Street in Princeton to allow homeless people to stay for $65 a night.

“What reveals are true character is how we treat others. So by providing this temporary solution it will give us the time we need to work towards a long term solution of a warming station and providing safety for people that are displaced right now,” said Corps Administrator, Sgt. Melissa White.

The director for Mercer County’s Office of Emergency Management, Keith Gunnoe says wind is the biggest issue for the homeless. He says rooms will be provided if wind chill temperatures reach single digits. Gunnoe says the county needs people to step up and help with a permanent solution which is a warming station.

“We’re working through a volunteer application process right now. So I’ll be reaching out to folks that have reached out to me and seeing if they’re willing to step up and do what they say and help us with this,” said Gunnoe.

Gunnoe says the biggest issue is volunteers. He says once they have enough people interested they could move forward with opening a warming station at The Salvation Army’s facility.

Gunnoe says he’ll be reaching out to organizations that help the homeless to help spread the word that hotel room are being offered.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Area schools to release two hours early
Mookie Collier enters name in 2024 NFL Draft
Latrell “Mookie” Collier declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Troopers Bean and Spessert
Suspect dead, 2 WVSP troopers shot in Berkeley County shooting
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

Raleigh County Commission of Aging hosts Christmas activities
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
GOP gubernatorial candidates forum set for Bluefield
GOP gubernatorial candidates forum set for Bluefield
New River Gorge bridge in West Virginia
NPS announces proposed demolitions of 35 buildings in New River Gorge
Animals were seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served there.
Injunction denied; zoo investigation seizure hearing still on for Wednesday