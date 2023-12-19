Mercer County Commission approves money to offer hotels rooms to homeless

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Commission approved $7,500 for The Salvation Army of Mercer County. The money will be used on hotel rooms for homeless people during brutally cold nights.

An agreement was made with the owner of the Budget Inn on Thorn Street in Princeton to allow homeless people to stay for $65 a night.

“What reveals are true character is how we treat others. So by providing this temporary solution it will give us the time we need to work towards a long term solution of a warming station and providing safety for people that are displaced right now,” said Corps Administrator, Sgt. Melissa White.

The director for Mercer County’s Office of Emergency Management, Keith Gunnoe says wind is the biggest issue for the homeless. He says rooms will be provided if wind chill temperatures reach single digits. Gunnoe says the county needs people to step up and help with a permanent solution which is a warming station.

“We’re working through a volunteer application process right now. So I’ll be reaching out to folks that have reached out to me and seeing if they’re willing to step up and do what they say and help us with this,” said Gunnoe.

Gunnoe says the biggest issue is volunteers. He says once they have enough people interested they could move forward with opening a warming station at The Salvation Army’s facility.

Gunnoe says he’ll be reaching out to organizations that help the homeless to help spread the word that hotel room are being offered.

