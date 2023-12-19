Experts give tips to keep pets safe and warm in frigid temperatures

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Cold winter weather has come to Bluefield, West Virginia and with it comes a reminder from animal control. Within city limits, it is required to keep your outdoor pet in a house of their own with access to food and water. This house must be two inches off the ground and be closed from all sides including a roof and a wind flap for the door – something he says many people forget. He says while many of these rules may seem like common sense, violations still happen far too often.

“During this time of year, it’s definitely, probably, the biggest call we get is people complaining about dogs being outside, not properly housed. I wouldn’t say it’s something that happens a lot, but it is something that we deal with on a day-to-day basis...” says Nathan Shumate, Animal Control Officer for the City of Bluefield.

Violations of these rules are looked at on a case-to-case basis but may result in a warning, citation, or, in some rare cases, having your animals taken away. That may not be the worst-case scenario, however. We spoke to someone from a local veterinarian office who says poor shelter during cold weather can result in a trip to the vet or worse.

“...Sometimes it can get so cold, and animals may not have that structure that they need to be protected from it, so their temperature can drop very drastically and just become very ill from it,” says Abigail Copenhaver, veterinarian assistant for Veterinary Associates in Bluefield, West Virginia.

If you believe your pet is suffering from hypothermia, Copenhaver encourages you to bring it inside and give it a warm bath and a heating pad. However, if the cold-related illness persists, she says to bring your pet to your local veterinarian.

Shumate and Copenhaver gave some extra suggestions for those wanting to keep their pets warm this winter: use straw for warm bedding, keep your pet’s water fresh to avoid freezing, and, if possible, bring your pets inside during extreme cold temperatures. Shumate also encourages those in Bluefield to report any pet housing violations to Animal Control.

