BSU men’s basketball pulls off one-point win to finish off 2023

Big Blue men’s basketball defeats Fayetteville State Broncos 57-56, ending the year on a high note
BSU men's basketball pulls off one-point win to finish off 2023
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University (BSU) Big Blue hosted the Fayetteville State University (FSU) Broncos in the final game of the 2023 calendar year for the Big Blue.

It was back and forth throughout, as the Broncos took an 11-point lead in the first half, but Big Blue answered to be tied at half. Then in the second half, the Big Blue were able to pull it out winning 57-56. BSU is now 6-8 on the year.

