Beckley Rotarians to complete renovations at Pine Haven Homeless Shelter

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Every year, Beckley Rotarians choose a Christmas project to help those in their community, so when the Pine Haven Homeless Shelter couldn’t finish much-needed renovations due to a lack of funding, Beckley Rotary knew where they would sprinkle their Christmas magic.

“Rotary is stepping in to assist them with completing all of the updates so that the facility can be completely renovated,” explained Dr. Kristi Dumas, President of the Beckley Rotary Club.

According to Pine Haven’s director Mike Horn, an average of 38 people each month rely on the shelter to provide basic necessities like housing, regular meals and employment assistance.

“We think about all of the societal ills that are prevalent in our area, and I’m excited to say that for as many as those ills that we see there are more people who are willing to give of themselves and to donate money and to donate resources,” Dumas shared.

Dumas tells WVVA that it will take a village to renovate the last item on the shelter’s list: the men’s common area. Luckily, she knew just the help for the job.

“I have called them ‘Santa’s helpers,’ some wonderful contractors who have decided to donate their time, talent and treasure, their expertise. They’re going to do all of the work for us for free.”

Rotary plans to begin this project within the next week, and aim to have it completed in January. While they will only have their hands on Pine Haven for a short time, they hope the work they do will impact those in need for much longer.

“There have been some projects that we have taken up that may have some short-term benefit and others that are long-term,” Dumas stated. “This is certainly one of those that I believe in going to live on in perpetuity, that we will be able to see the positive effects of this particular project for years to come.”

Beckley Rotary is currently raising money to purchase the necessary materials for this project. This includes flooring, paint and even furniture. If you would like to participate in this season of giving, reach out to Beckley Rotary on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.