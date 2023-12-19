After a bitter cold night tonight, we’ll start to warm up again on Wednesday

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ve got a stretch of mild and fair weather ahead of us, as high pressure takes control. We’ll be clear and STILL COLD tonight, with low temps in the teens and the 20s. BE CAREFUL ON THE ROADS! Slick areas due to leftover snow/re-frozen snowmelt will still be possible, especially on back and side streets.

wednesday planner (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, highs should recover into the 40s and 50s. We’ll see sun as well, and much more of the snow will melt away. Wednesday night will then be mainly clear and chilly with low temps in the 20s and low 30s.

PRESSURE CHANGE FORECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into late week, the weather will remain on repeat for several days- through the end of the week we can expect variable cloudiness, and dry, mild weather.

CHANCE OF RAIN (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend will bring increasing clouds, and a few showers will be possible by Christmas night...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

