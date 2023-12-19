After a bitter cold night tonight, we’ll start to warm up again on Wednesday

Temps will recover as we head into mid-late week
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ve got a stretch of mild and fair weather ahead of us, as high pressure takes control. We’ll be clear and STILL COLD tonight, with low temps in the teens and the 20s. BE CAREFUL ON THE ROADS! Slick areas due to leftover snow/re-frozen snowmelt will still be possible, especially on back and side streets.

wednesday planner
wednesday planner(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, highs should recover into the 40s and 50s. We’ll see sun as well, and much more of the snow will melt away. Wednesday night will then be mainly clear and chilly with low temps in the 20s and low 30s.

PRESSURE CHANGE FORECAST
PRESSURE CHANGE FORECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into late week, the weather will remain on repeat for several days- through the end of the week we can expect variable cloudiness, and dry, mild weather.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend will bring increasing clouds, and a few showers will be possible by Christmas night...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Area schools to release two hours early
Mookie Collier enters name in 2024 NFL Draft
Latrell “Mookie” Collier declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Troopers Bean and Spessert
Suspect dead, 2 WVSP troopers shot in Berkeley County shooting
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast ( 12/19/2023)
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Even into this afternoon, we'll see temperatures below freezing.
Roads are going to be slick today even with sunshine this afternoon
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (12-18-2023)