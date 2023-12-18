WVU Medicine PCH announces three new providers

New PCH providers
New PCH providers(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three new medical providers are now available at primary care clinics in the WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital network.

Ashley Larkin, MSN, APRN, FNP-C joins Mercer Medical Group Blue Ridge Internal Medicine as a family nurse practitioner. She obtained her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Bluefield University in Bluefield, Virginia. Larkin’s medical background includes working as an RN and relief charge nurse in the ICU at Princeton Community Hospital. She also provided outpatient infusions at Carilion Giles Community Hospital and was the clinical care coordinator at Bland County Nursing and Rehab.

To schedule an appointment with Larkin, contact 304-487-0232.

Martye Marshall, MD has joined the staff of Mercer Medical Group Primary Care. For the past 11 years, Dr. Marshall was a staff physician in internal medicine at the Greenbrier Medical Clinic in White Sulphur Springs. She has been in group practice in Georgia, solo practice in Florida, and served as the medical director of a wound care and hyperbaric center in Pennsylvania. Dr. Marshall has broad areas of interest throughout various medical subspecialties with a recent concentration on primary care and management of chronic adult health conditions. She is board certified in internal medicine and a certified wound specialist. She is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia and former chief resident in internal medicine at Chandler Memorial Medical Center at the University of Kentucky.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Marshall, contact 304-487-7936.

Lyndsey Weatherly, MD, has returned home to Princeton and to PCH to provide pediatric care at Mercer Medical Group Pediatrics. Dr. Weatherly’s first healthcare position was as a volunteer at PCH during high school. She earned her medical degree from West Virginia University and served as a pediatric resident at Charleston Area Medical Center for the past three years.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Weatherly, contact 304-425-0025.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club buys toys for kids in need
Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club buys toys for kids in need
“Shirley Hill Christmas” gives free gifts to Richlands community
“Shirley Hill Christmas” gives free gifts to Richlands community
Rain will have changed over mainly to snow by Monday afternoon.
Rain moves in tonight, changing over to snow on Monday
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Area schools to release two hours early

Latest News

65-year-old Scott Fitzbugh was sentenced to life in prison plus 60 years for forcible sodomy...
65-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for crimes against children
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Area schools to release two hours early
K9 Cooper died on Dec. 8 after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency during a...
‘He was a valued asset:’ Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9 Cooper
Hico man facing felony wanton endangerment charges
Hico man facing felony wanton endangerment charges