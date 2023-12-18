WVU Medicine PCH announces three new providers

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three new medical providers are now available at primary care clinics in the WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital network.

Ashley Larkin, MSN, APRN, FNP-C joins Mercer Medical Group Blue Ridge Internal Medicine as a family nurse practitioner. She obtained her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Bluefield University in Bluefield, Virginia. Larkin’s medical background includes working as an RN and relief charge nurse in the ICU at Princeton Community Hospital. She also provided outpatient infusions at Carilion Giles Community Hospital and was the clinical care coordinator at Bland County Nursing and Rehab.

To schedule an appointment with Larkin, contact 304-487-0232.

Martye Marshall, MD has joined the staff of Mercer Medical Group Primary Care. For the past 11 years, Dr. Marshall was a staff physician in internal medicine at the Greenbrier Medical Clinic in White Sulphur Springs. She has been in group practice in Georgia, solo practice in Florida, and served as the medical director of a wound care and hyperbaric center in Pennsylvania. Dr. Marshall has broad areas of interest throughout various medical subspecialties with a recent concentration on primary care and management of chronic adult health conditions. She is board certified in internal medicine and a certified wound specialist. She is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia and former chief resident in internal medicine at Chandler Memorial Medical Center at the University of Kentucky.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Marshall, contact 304-487-7936.

Lyndsey Weatherly, MD, has returned home to Princeton and to PCH to provide pediatric care at Mercer Medical Group Pediatrics. Dr. Weatherly’s first healthcare position was as a volunteer at PCH during high school. She earned her medical degree from West Virginia University and served as a pediatric resident at Charleston Area Medical Center for the past three years.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Weatherly, contact 304-425-0025.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.