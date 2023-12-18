Volunteers help Beckley Warming Center open its doors

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Over the next several nights, those in need of shelter will seek refuge from freezing temperatures at the Beckley Warming Center.

Those who utilize this service may be homeless, or they may have homes but can’t afford heat. Regardless of their situation, they go to the warming center because they know that is where they can escape the cold and rest safely.

However, without volunteers to man the center, dozens would have nowhere to turn.

“It’s vital to have our communities support these initiatives,” explained Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, which oversees the warming center’s volunteering efforts. “It’s vital to have the support of the community for any not-for-profit organization. Volunteer support is critical and it’s critical and life-saving.”

A large responsibility of these volunteers is to work one of the three four-hour shifts on open nights. Before his 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. shift on Monday, local pastor Chris Borah shared what led him to begin volunteering last year. Borah says he’s heard heartbreaking stories from those looking for a bed, but uses that as motivation to continue to help those in need.

“Not only is it good for my soul and for the souls of everyone else around me to pour myself out for others- that’s the way of life,” he explained. “There is no other way to do it, so, like, if you’re not serving the people in your home fundamentally and all the people around you, your neighbors, but also all the way down to the lost and the least, then you are lost.”

Another familiar name on the volunteer list is Beckley City Councilman Robert Dunlap. While council works to find solutions to homelessness and displacement, Dunlap says it’s continual efforts like the warming center that makes a difference.

“What I love about this initiative is that faith-based organizations and volunteers have stepped up to help staff to provide a space. I mean, this is a fantastic church and a congregation...and, frankly, if it weren’t for the community stepping up, the activities of our local government would be dramatically insufficient. It’s an all hands on deck thing to save lives.”

The Beckley Warming Center is located on the bottom level of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church on South Heber Street. It opens from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights when the temperature drops below 15 degrees, including wind chill. The shelter will be open Monday, December 18, and is expected to be open on Tuesday, December 19, as well.

Volunteers have an option of working the 8 p.m. to midnight, midnight to 4 a.m. or 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. shifts on nights the center is open; however, if you can’t volunteer your time by taking one of the night shifts, you can donate warm clothing, food or even money to the center.

Those hoping to learn more about volunteering can do so by filling out the “Contact Form” at unitedwayswv.org.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.