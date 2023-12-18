STARZ Christmas Wonderland brings great turnout to Granada Theater

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Over the weekend, the historic Granada Theater featured a two-day performance that’s a Christmas tradition for many in the area. The STARZ Christmas Wonderland featured ninety performers from toddlers to teens showing their skills in dancing, singing, and acrobatics. The STARZ Performing Arts Academy have been holding Christmas performances for eleven years. This year’s performance featured two acts: Clara in Wonderland and Frozen the Musical. Gabrielle Massie, the owner and artistic director of STARZ Performing Arts Academy, says what makes this year’s performance different than previous years is the greater number of younger performers on stage, with the youngest being two years old.

“...To see the light in their eyes backstage and how excited they are when they come off, it’s the most beautiful thing. It’s so exciting. And, of course, with the little, tiny kids, you never know what they’re going to do, and they’ve been just showing everything they have the last two days,” says Massie.

Massie says they had great attendance for both of their performances, almost selling out the Granada. She encourages those wanting to learn a performing arts skill to contact the STARZ Performing Arts Academy at 304-910-9647 or go their website to see their programs for the ages of eighteen months through adults.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.