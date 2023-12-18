Slick travel, low visibility will be possible due to snow through Tues AM

Accumulating snow will be possible overnight as temps drop
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING

Snow will stick more efficiently (TO THE ROADS TOO) as the night goes on and temps drop. Eventually, we hit the 20s and teens waking up tomorrow morning. BE CAREFUL! Slick roads and periods of low visibility will be possible due to snow/blowing snow through Tuesday morning.

CURRENT ADVISORIES
CURRENT ADVISORIES

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for NW Pocahontas, Western Greenbrier, and Southeast Fayette counties through Tuesday morning.

SNOWFALL
SNOWFALL

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Mercer, Raleigh, NW Fayette, Summers, Tazewell, Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties through Tuesday morning.

WIND CHILLS
WIND CHILLS

Wind chills will likely dip into the single digits for many waking up Tuesday morning. Gusts could reach the 30-50 MPH range.

CURRENT ADVISORIES
CURRENT ADVISORIES

A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR GILES, TAZEWELL, WYTHE, AND BLAND COUNTIE THROUGH TUESDAY AM.

We’ll stay breezy and cold tomorrow, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We should gradually see snow fade through the late morning hours, and some sun should break out tomorrow afternoon despite the chill!

TUESDAY FORECAST
TUESDAY FORECAST

Tuesday night will be cold and mainly clear as high pressure takes control. Lows hit the teens and 20s again Tuesday night-Wednesday AM.

CHANCE OF PRECIP
CHANCE OF PRECIP

The rest of the week looks to be mild and drier....

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

